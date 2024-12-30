Biden Declares January 9 as National Day of Mourning for Jimmy Carter

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 30 de diciembre, 2024

Former President Jimmy Carter (1924-2024) will be honored in two public and one private ceremony. The president died Sunday at the age of 100, after nearly two years of palliative care.

Public events will be held in Atlanta, Georgia, where the Democrat served as an assemblyman and governor, and in Washington, D.C., where he served in the Oval Office for one term (1977-1981).

The private funeral will be held in Plains, Georgia, where the former president lived. His wife, Rosalynn Carter, who died last November, is also buried there. That was the last public appearance by Jimmy Carter.

This was reported by The Carter Center, an NGO founded by the former president and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, which also published a webpage with material from the politician's life and an online book of condolences.

President Joe Biden announced in a statement that he would order a state funeral at the Capitol. Pending details, the tribute is traditionally organized by the Joint Task Force National Capital Region, on behalf of the Defense Department. Such ceremonies last between seven and 10 days, and can involve several military branches.

According to AP, it will be held on January 9.

Flags at half-staff and a nationwide day of mourning

Jan. 9 will also be a National Day of Mourning in honor of Carter, according to an order issued by Biden.

"I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President James Earl Carter, Jr.," the president said in officially proclaiming the death, and invited "there to pay homage to the memory of President James Earl Carter."

He also ordered that the Stars and Stripes be flown at half-staff inside and outside the United States for a period of 30 days.