California: storm causes Santa Cruz pier collapse

Part of the collapsed pier on a beach in Santa Cruz (California). Courtesy of Nazar Mishchuck AFP

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 24 de diciembre, 2024

The pier in Santa Cruz, California, collapsed and fell into the ocean Monday as the West Coast is battered by a powerful storm.

Lifeguards rescued two people after the structure in Santa Cruz collapsed, firefighters reported. A third person managed to get out on his own.

Videos on social media show part of the pier floating adrift at sea.

Santa Cruz resident Joe Merrill was working on the pier when it suddenly cracked, he told AFP.

"Ninety to 150 meters of the pier collapsed," he described.

"The crane, the cargo, everything just collapsed. Two people fell into the water, but they were rescued. We had divers, boats, everything," he said.

The National Weather Service reported that towering waves are expected in the region throughout the day.

"Dangerous and potentially life-threatening beach conditions with very high surf, rip currents, strong waves and coastal flooding are forecast through Tuesday for ALL beaches along the Pacific coast," AFP reports.

"Very rough seas, waves up to 12 meters high and extremely dangerous conditions."

The storm hitting California was due to bring rain to many areas, including the usually dry south around Los Angeles, and snow to the mountains.

Then it was to follow inland.

"A series of Pacific storm systems will cross the northwestern United States this week bringing gusty winds, periods of heavy rain and mountain snow."

"A few locally severe storms could occur in parts of central and eastern Texas on Tuesday."