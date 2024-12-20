Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 20 de diciembre, 2024

Luigi Mangione, accused of murdering the UnitedHealthcare CEO, spent his first night back in New York in the same federal prison where Sean "Diddy" Combs is being held.

"The two inmates, who are both awaiting trials for their respective high-profile federal cases, are locked away at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn," reported The New York Post.

Similarly, it was learned that last week, Mangione hired attorney Karen Friedman-Agnifilo to represent him. Friedman-Agnifilo is married to Marc Agnifilo, who has been representing Combs.

Mangione, 26, is back in New York, from where he allegedly fled to Pennsylvania after allegedly murdering Brian Thompson (50) in the middle of the street earlier this month. This Thursday, he made his first court appearance.

Mangione will face both state and federal charges. The latest were announced by the Justice Department on Thursday: two for stalking, one for a firearm offense and one more for manslaughter. The latter could result in the death penalty.

The DOJ claims it has jurisdiction to charge Mangione because he allegedly traveled from Atlanta to New York to commit the crime, including the pre-attack surveillance and the murder itself. The crime, the department claims, began in Georgia.