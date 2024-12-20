FBI arrests George Mason student for planning massive attack on Israeli consulate in New York City

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 20 de diciembre, 2024

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested a college student about two weeks ago for planning a massive attack on the Israeli consulate in New York, Israeli representation reported in recent hours.

The arrestee is Abdullah Ezzeldin Taha Mohamed Hassan, an 18-year-old Egyptian national who resides in Falls Church, Virginia, and was studying at George Mason University, The Washington Post reported.

As the FBI indicated in its complaint filed in a Virginia court, the suspect often used social media to make posts in support of Islamic terrorist organizations such as ISIS, Al-Qaeda and Hamas. He also called for acts of violence against the Jewish community.

An undercover agent, the key to catching the suspect



An undercover FBI agent contacted Hassan, who, according to the complaint, explained how to join ISIS and sent him jihadist propaganda.

The suspect also urged the FBI agent to carry out an attack, for which he provided bomb-making instructions, although he also noted that he could do so with an assault rifle. He then asked him to carry out an attack on the Israeli consulate in New York, where the undercover agent was stationed.

The suspect also explained to the FBI agent how best to conduct intelligence before carrying out the attack and how to flee without being caught.

Hassan also asked the agent to live-stream the attack so he could deliver the footage to ISIS.

'It’s proof that terror knows no boundaries and that we must fight it everywhere and every time'



Following the release of information about Hassan's arrest, Ofir Akunis, Israeli consul-general in New York, thanked U.S. authorities for their action.

"The State of Israel deeply appreciates the swift action and cooperation of the American security services in thwarting today's attempted attack on our consulate," Akunis said.

"This attempted attack by terror organizations is an attack on the sovereign soil of the State of Israel in its entirety," the consul added. And he remarked, "It's proof that terror knows no boundaries and that we must fight it everywhere and every time."

"The threat it poses to the western world and its values must be fought together by all western democracies alike. Together we will prevail," concluded the consul.