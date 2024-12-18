Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 18 de diciembre, 2024

Authorities are investigating a manifesto allegedly from Natalie Rupnow, the perpetrator in the Wisconsin Christian school shooting.

"A document about this shooting is circulating at this time on social media, but we have not verified its authenticity," Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said during a media briefing.

According to the information, in the manifesto, Rupnow attacks men and criticizes the "patriarchy." Police have not located the person who made the post, but shared information with the FBI for assistance.

Authorities identified Natalie Rupnow, a 15-year-old student, as the shooter who caused three deaths (herself included) and several injuries at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis.

The other two fatalities were a teacher and another student. Two other people are in critical condition while some of the injured have already been released after being treated in hospitals.

Speaking to the media, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Rupnow, who went by the name Samantha, opened fire during study hall, where multiple classes were in attendance at the time. As a result of the attack, two people lost their lives and six others were injured of varying degrees. The assailant then shot herself to death.