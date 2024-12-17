Police identify 15-year-old student as Madison Christian school shooter who left three dead, several injured

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 17 de diciembre, 2024

Authorities identified Natalie Rupnow, a 15-year-old student, as the shooter who caused three deaths (her own included) and several injuries at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis. The other two fatalities are a teacher and another student. Two other people are in critical condition, while some of the injured have already been released after being treated in the hospital.

In statements to the media, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Rupnow, who went by the name Samantha, opened fire in a classroom during study hall, where multiple students were in attendance at the time. As a result of the attack, two people lost their lives and six others were injured to varying degrees. The assailant then shot herself to death.

At the moment, the identities of the two deceased have not been reported. Barnes noted that police contacted the assailant's father, who is cooperating with authorities.

According to police, the shooter used a handgun to carry out the attack and, at this time, they have not uncovered any clues regarding the cause of the shooting. "Every child, every person in that building is a victim and will be forever. We have to find out and try to reconstruct exactly what happened," Barnes said.

Madison police chief: Schools are a 'safe place,' don't need metal detectors

The police chief sparked a debate about school security after noting that the school did not have a metal detector. He said that schools "shouldn't have metal detectors" because they are "a safe place."