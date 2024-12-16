Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 16 de diciembre, 2024

Police in Madison, Wis., reported that they are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Abundant Life Christian School. The incident left several people injured.

"Multiple injuries have been reported. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it is available. We currently need people to avoid the area," police wrote on their Facebook account.

Similarly, authorities indicated that roads will be closed along 4900 Buckeye Road while police are on the scene and asked drivers to seek other alternatives.

Meanwhile, Governor Tony Evers maintained that he is closely monitoring the situation:

"I am closely monitoring the incident at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond," Evers tweeted.