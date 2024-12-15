Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 15 de diciembre, 2024

The National Weather Service classified the Scotts Valley, Calif., tornado as EF1, one of the weakest classifications. According to reports, at least four people were injured by the event, and social media posts showed the destruction left behind by the natural phenomenon that lasted approximately five minutes.

"The Scotts Valley Fire Protection District told CBS News that four to five people were hurt in the weather event, sustaining minor to moderate injuries. At least two of those people were transported to hospitals," CBS said.

It was also learned that earlier in the day, San Francisco residents received a tornado warning for the first time ever as thunderstorms affected other parts of the state.