Safeway closes San Francisco store due to ’persistent issues with theft’

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 11 de diciembre, 2024

Safeway announced the closure of its store located in Fillmore. In a letter sent to Mayor London Breed, the grocery store chain explained that the decision is in response to "ongoing concerns about associate and customer safety, as well as persistent issues with theft."

"These are difficult decisions we make as a business with more than 255 stores throughout Northern California, and we don't take it lightly. ... We appreciate the time and resources they have invested in trying to help us find a way to stay open, but unfortunately, the challenges are too great to overcome."

Current employees who served at this location will berelocated to other stores in the chain.

Safeway reaffirmed its commitment to the city

Despite the decision, Safeway reaffirmed its commitment to the city. "We remain committed to serving San Francisco at our remaining 15 locationsand to ensuring safe work environments for our unionized workforce," the company said in a statement.

The news has generated a negative reaction in the community. City Reverend Erris Edgerly expressed frustration at the lack of communication and alternatives prior to the closure. "To just up and leave without calling a meeting, with no alternative for the population and groceries, is upsetting."

Likewise, the supervisor, Dean Preston, also suggested that the city consider acquiring the store site to ensure a future location for grocery sales and affordable housing in the area.

Mayor London Breed, who recently lost reelection to Daniel Lurie, called Safeway's decision "saddening."

The closure of this store comes on top of those of several businesses in San Francisco, including Walgreens and other chains, due to an increase in shoplifting. The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) reported the arrest of eight juvenile suspects responsible for multiple thefts at Walgreens stores in the Bay Area.