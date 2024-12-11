Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 11 de diciembre, 2024

Dick Van Dyke and Cher are among thousands of Malibu residents who fled their homes in the wake of the wildfire ravaging Southern California.

In the case of Van Dyke, who will turn 99 on Friday, he announced on Facebook that he and his wife, Arlene Silver, fled their $8 million hillside home, according to The New York Post, for a safety evacuation.

However, the actor explained that during his move, his cat escaped and he was unable to rescue him. "Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo escaped as we were leaving. We’re praying he’ll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires," Van Dyke wrote on his Facebook account.

" data-width="auto">

Meanwhile, Cher's publicist, Liz Rosenberg, said the singer was evacuated to a hotel Monday night. She gave the information in a brief statement published by The New York Times.

In the case of Barbra Streisand, by the time the media contacted one of her spokeswomen, it was known that her team was trying to find out where their client is located.

The evacuation of the celebrities came after a wildfire spread rapidly early Tuesday morning through Malibu, Calif., prompting evacuation orders for some 6,000 residents.

By 4 a.m., flames from the Franklin Fire had covered 1,822 acres. The fire was completely out of control, and its origin was still under investigation.

In fact, the speed of the Franklin Fire led Pepperdine University to ask its students and employees to remain sheltered on campus. It suspended all "normal" activities for the day. Videos posted on social media showed how far the flames reached: