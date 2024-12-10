Luigi Mangione, suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO murderer, makes first court appearance and is charged with five crimes in Pennsylvania

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 9 de diciembre, 2024

Luigi Mangione, the man police identified as the murder suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's case, made his first appearance in a Pennsylvania courtroom Monday night following his arrest by authorities at an Altoona City McDonald's.

During the appearance, the judge read aloud the entire criminal complaint against the suspect, who claimed no one had read it to him before that point. Then, the judge ordered detention without bail until his next plea, scheduled for Dec. 23 in Pennsylvania. For now, New York, the state where the Thompson murder happened, has not filed a warrant for his arrest.

While Mangione did not testify on the record in his first court appearance, he did defend himself against two claims by prosecutors.

The first accusation by prosecutors against Mangione is that he was trying to elude authorities because $8,000 in cash was found on him. Still, the suspect claimed he did not know where the money came from and suggested it may have been planted.

The prosecutors' other accusation was that Mangione was carrying a Faraday bag, which blocks cellphone signals and demonstrates his criminal sophistication. But the defendant said the bag was waterproof and he was unaware of the criminal sophistication.

Mangione faces five charges

According to a criminal complaint released Monday, Mangione is charged with five Pennsylvania crimes, including one felony count of forgery, one felony count of carrying a firearm without a license, one misdemeanor count of tampering with records or identification, one misdemeanor count of possession of instruments of a crime and one misdemeanor count of false identification to law enforcement authorities.

According to the criminal complaint, two officers responded to a tip from an Altoona McDonald's. They found Mangione, who was concealing his face with a medical mask and a cap while viewing a laptop computer.

One of the agents then asked Mangione to remove the mask and immediately recognized him as the suspect in the New York shooting.

When the officer asked Mangione if he had been to New York recently, "he became quiet and started to shake," the complaint, written by both police officers, recounted.

The officers then asked Mangione for his identification, and he handed over a fake New Jersey ID bearing the name Mark Rosario.

The officers proceeded to search the data but were unable to find any records that matched the ID handed over by Mangione. After the officers told him police were investigating him, Mangione revealed his real name.

"I clearly shouldn’t have," Mangione told agents when they asked him why he turned in a fake ID, according to the complaint.

What officers found during the arrest

After Luigi Mangione's arrest, an officer searched the backpack the suspect was carrying and found a black 3D-printed pistol and a black silencer also printed with the same technique, according to the disclosed criminal complaint.

The pistol, according to the complaint, "has one loaded Glock magazine with six nine-millimeter full metal jacket rounds" and a "loose nine-millimeter hollow point round."

The pistol was also accompanied by a metal slide and a plastic grip with a metal threaded barrel.

Pennsylvania authorities also released more details about Mangione's time in the state to the press on Monday.

Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said the suspect had been in the state for several days following the Manhattan shooting and that law enforcement is working to piece together exactly where the suspect went while analyzing a mountain of evidence.

Some of that evidence includes electronic devices and items the suspect was carrying with him during the arrest early Monday.

“So part of that investigation will also focus on trying to retrace his steps,” Bivens said. “We’ve already identified businesses, for example, that he frequented in this area and activities that he engaged in — that led us to more evidence, and so all of that is becoming kind of a mountain of evidence that has to be analyzed and and looked at.”