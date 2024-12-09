An advocate for "defunding the police" complains that officers "did nothing" after she was robbed

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 9 de diciembre, 2024

Darcie Bell, a San Francisco resident and prominent advocate for movements like Defund the Police, became the focus of a social media debate after criticizing the lack of police response after her rental truck was stolen which contained all her belongings.

Bell posted on X (under her alias “Jerque Cousteau,” “If you see a 26-foot U-Haul truck with Arizona license plate AL50003, could you let me know? It had everything I own.” The post went viral, drawing both sympathy and ridicule due to her past views on police abolition.

"There’s cameras all over this city - they haven’t done s***”

Bell filed a police report for the incident, but criticized authorities for not recovering her property. She told the New York Post, "I didn't find my sh***! The cops didn't do sh***! U-Haul forced me to file a f***ing police report!"

She also questioned the effectiveness of city policing, stating, "There are cameras all over this city. They didn't do shit! I just want my stuff back."

Critics pointed out her previous posts advocating for police abolition as a case of hypocrisy. However, Bell defended her stance in subsequent posts, clarifying that she had not directly criticized the police. She reaffirmed her stance to defund law enforcement.

"People are more concerned about mocking than helping. These 'victim advocates' are happy for my children to lose their belongings at Christmas."

U-Haul issued a statement asking Bell to continue to cooperate with local authorities. "Please be sure to contact us to provide the police report to the equipment recovery department."