Three soldiers from a military base in Texas arrested on immigrant smuggling charges

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 5 de diciembre, 2024

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas reported that three soldiers from Fort Cavazos were arrested on criminal charges related to their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to smuggle immigrants.

According to court documents, a Border Patrol agent initiated a vehicle stop in Presidio on Nov. 27. The vehicle fled when the agent approached the passenger side and struck a second USBP vehicle, injuring an agent who was inside.

"Presidio County Deputies and Presidio Police Officers eventually stopped the vehicle and apprehended four individuals, three of whom were undocumented noncitizens—one Mexican national and two Guatemalan nationals. The fourth individual was Emilio Mendoza Lopez, who claimed to be the front seat passenger in the vehicle. The driver, alleged to be Angel Palma, fled on foot and was located the following day at a hotel in Odessa," the prosecutor's office detailed.

Meanwhile, the office explained that Mendoza Lopez and Palma - identified as soldiers - allegedly traveled from Fort Cavazos to Presidio for the purpose of picking up and transporting undocumented aliens. A third subject, Enrique Jauregui, is accused of being the recruiter and facilitator of the human smuggling conspiracy.

"Data extracted from Palma’s phone through a search warrant revealed messages between the three soldiers indicating collaboration in the smuggling operation," the bureau's report stated.