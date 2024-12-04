Manchester United players refused to wear LGBT pride-themed jacket

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 4 de diciembre, 2024

The Premier League aligned itself to the 2030 Agenda by pushing a campaign in support of the LGBT community that has been met with opposition. In addition to the cases of players Marc Guehi and Sam Morsy, there is the case of one of the league's and European soccer's historic teams: Manchester United.

The Red Devils’ players refused to wear a jacket with LGBT colors before their game this weekend against Everton. The reason was that the roster wanted to support Noussair Mazraoui, who previously claimed that he would not support the initiative for religious reasons. He is Muslim.

Even so, Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United's leader, did wear a rainbow captain’s armband.

Manchester United issued a statement in which it defended the right of its players "to hold their own individual views, particularly in relation to their faith," so it would not sanction the player.

The initiative to wear an outfit with LGBT colors was the decision of both Manchester United and Adidas, the team's main sponsor. The German brand has never hidden its affiliation with the LGBT community, even using men to present a women's swimwear collection.

This past weekend, two other Premier League players faced similar situations regarding the rejection of LGBT campaigns. Morsy, an Ipswich Town player, refused to wear the rainbow-colored captain's armband for the same reason as Mazraoui—his religious beliefs, as he is also Muslim.

The other case was that of Marc Guehi. The Crystal Palace leader did wear the captain's ribbon with LGBT colors. However, he wrote "Jesus loves you" over it, putting his faith before any media initiative. He could face a sanction for this.