Debbie Nelsom, Eminem's mother, dies at 69 years old

4 de diciembre, 2024

Debbie Nelson, mother of Eminem, died at age 69 after a long battle with lung cancer. The rapper, whose relationship with his mother is infamous for their disputes and allegations, has not yet spoken out.

His younger brother, Nate Kane Mathers, posted a message to his Instagram account upon hearing the news: "Hate and mixed emotions today.”

Court battle over Eminem's lyrics about his mother

Nelson's relationship with her two sons (Eminem and Nate do not share a father), has been marred by controversy. In 1999, she sued the rapper for insinuating on his debut album that she used drugs. The artist's lawyer, Paul Rosenberg, said at the time that Eminem was describing his experiences in his songs.

"Truth is an absolute defense to a defamation suit. It is nothing more than the result of a lifelong strained relationship between him and his mother. Regardless, it is still painful to be sued by his mother and, therefore, the lawsuit will only be pursued through legal channels."

Nelson's "heartbreak" that could have brought her closer to Eminem again

Nelson won the legal dispute and $25,000, most of which went to pay her legal team. In 2008, Nelson published her memoir My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem. She wrote about her experiences with the singer, claiming to be "heartbroken" by the rapper's claims about her.

From there, the singer changed his tone about his mother in his lyrics, as in the song Headlights, where he raps: “I went in headfirst, never thinkin' about who, what I said hurt. In what verse, my mom probably got it the worst… And I'm mad I didn't get the chance to thank you for being my mom and my dad. So mom, please accept this as a Tribute, I wrote this on the jet."