An Apple store in Seattle closes early to prevent the arrest of protesters holding a 'die-in' in support of Hamas

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 2 de diciembre, 2024

An Apple store in University Village, Seattle closed earlier than its regular hours during Black Friday shopping due to a student-organized protest against Israel and in support of Hamas terrorists.

A Post Millennial exclusive revealed that a group called Students United for Palestinian Equality & Return and another called Falistinyat organized a "die-in" - a form of protest in which the participants simulate being dead on the ground - inside the store, denouncing Apple’s alleged involvement in the conflicts in Gaza (they claim they are complicit in "genocide"). A claim they have made without proof.

Seattle police made no arrests

Protesters blocked entrances as they laid down on the ground covered with red-stained sheets (simulating blood stains). During the protest, shouts such as "Free Palestine!" were heard.

The Seattle Police arrived on the scene after being warned, but did not make any arrests due to the store's employees' unwillingness to proceed legally. The store was closed for the rest of the day.

The protest generated controversy, including criticism on social media of an activist who used his cell phone while pretending to be "dead."