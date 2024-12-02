An Apple store in Seattle closes early to prevent the arrest of protesters holding a 'die-in' in support of Hamas
Seattle Police arrived on the scene, but did not make any arrests because store employees did not want to proceed legally.
An Apple store in University Village, Seattle closed earlier than its regular hours during Black Friday shopping due to a student-organized protest against Israel and in support of Hamas terrorists.
A Post Millennial exclusive revealed that a group called Students United for Palestinian Equality & Return and another called Falistinyat organized a "die-in" - a form of protest in which the participants simulate being dead on the ground - inside the store, denouncing Apple’s alleged involvement in the conflicts in Gaza (they claim they are complicit in "genocide"). A claim they have made without proof.
Hamasniks have taken over the Apple store at U-Village in Seattle near @UW to protest the tech company doing business with Israel...& something about the Congo...& socialism...& whatever is popular today— Ari Hoffman 🎗 (@thehoffather) November 29, 2024
I do love the kid watching a movie on his I-phone while "boycotting" Apple pic.twitter.com/37mVXDSjyo
Seattle police made no arrests
Protesters blocked entrances as they laid down on the ground covered with red-stained sheets (simulating blood stains). During the protest, shouts such as "Free Palestine!" were heard.
The Seattle Police arrived on the scene after being warned, but did not make any arrests due to the store's employees' unwillingness to proceed legally. The store was closed for the rest of the day.
The protest generated controversy, including criticism on social media of an activist who used his cell phone while pretending to be "dead."