Six dead and ten wounded in attack in southeastern Mexico
Karina Yapor offers more details in Voz News about the armed attack that occurred early Sunday morning in a bar in the city of Villahermosa, capital of the Mexican state of Tabasco, where at least six people were killed and 10 others were wounded, according to local authorities.
