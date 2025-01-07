Nvidia's 2025 announcements: More artificial intelligence, gaming and autonomous vehicles

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 7 de enero, 2025

The 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) kicked off with a keynote address by Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, who unveiled the launch of groundbreaking technology ranging from artificial intelligence and humanoid robots to next-generation graphics cards for gamers.

Announcements and launches

One of the most prominent announcements was the new GB10 A.I. chip, a version that is designed for desktop computers under the DIGITS project, a system that integrates 128 gigabytes of unified memory and 4 terabytes of storage. According to Huang, it will be available in May this year and promises to be an ally for researchers and developers seeking to bring A.I. to their desktop.

"With Project Digits, the Grace Blackwell superchip reaches millions of developers, placing an A.I. supercomputer on the desktops of every data scientist, AI researcher and student to engage with and shape the A.I. era," he said.

Nvidia also unveiled its Cosmos platform, aimed at facilitating the creation of autonomous robots and vehicles through simulations of real-world scenarios. Companies such as Toyota and Continental are already using this technology to develop advanced autonomous driving systems. During his speech, Huang predicted that the autonomous vehicle industry will become the first multi-trillion-dollar robotics industry.

"The autonomous vehicle revolution has arrived and the automotive industry will be one of the largest artificial intelligence and robotics industries. ... NVIDIA brings two decades of experience in automotive computing, security and its CUDA A.V. platform to transform the multi-billion-dollar automotive industry," he said.

Nvidia also showed off its new line of GeForce RTX 50 graphics cards. The flagship model, the RTX 5090, offers twice the performance of its predecessor, the RTX 4090.

The impact of these announcements was not limited to the show. Nvidia's shares closed the previous day up 3.43% and were up another 2.52% in pre-market trading.