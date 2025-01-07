Migrant caravan leaves Honduras and is headed toward the United States

Hondurans gather by the hundreds to head to the U.S.AFP

Published by Virginia Martínez 7 de enero, 2025

Some 200 Hondurans left Tuesday in a caravan to the United States from the city of San Pedro Sula (northwest). It is the latest caravan of migrants to form, just days before Donald Trump, who promised to toughen immigration measures, takes office.

AFP reported the migrants gathered overnight at a transport terminal in San Pedro Sula and set out on the 75 mile trek to the Guatemalan border.

Leticia Alvarado, one of the migrants who arrived at the terminal from a village in the Caribbean port of Tela, told AFP “We are trying to leave the country and, God willing” get to the United States.

The migrants complain about the lack of job opportunities and the violence that for decades has affected Hondurans due to gangs and drug trafficking.

Trump made immigration policy one of the dominant themes of his campaign and has promised there will be massive deportations as soon as he takes office on January 20, although he hasn’t given details on how this will be carried out.

According to Honduran authorities, around 280,000 Hondurans could be deported. In 2024, there were more than 37,000.

About two million Hondurans, most of them undocumented, live in the United States and help sustain Honduras' economy.

According to the government, in 2024 Honduras received $9.6 billion in family remittances, equivalent to more than 25% of its GDP.

Hondurans were the first to leave in caravans. In October 2018, approximately 1,500 departed from San Pedo Sula, and Guatemalans, Salvadorans and Mexicans gradually joined them.