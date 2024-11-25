New York: Elderly man dies after falling from sixth floor while fleeing a home robbery

Burglars breaking into the home of the 73-year-old man. Screenshot YouTube CBS New New York.

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 25 de noviembre, 2024

A 73-year-old man died after falling from the sixth floor while attempting to flee a burglary taking place at his home. The incident occurred in New York City. According to authorities, three burglars invaded the apartment in the residential building near 161st Street and Broadway in the early hours of the morning.

In addition, it was learned that the criminals tied up the elderly man's son and stole a gold chain valued at about $8,000 and about $200 in cash.

"As the unnerving robbery unraveled, the restrained man’s father, Jacinto Remigo, 73, fell from the unit’s window onto construction scaffolding," police reported in a statement picked up by The New York Post.

According to the testimony of a neighbor who spoke to NBC4, identified as Heriberto Garcia, Remigo climbed out the window and tried to use a small ledge to reach another window, which led to the fatal fall.

Authorities explained that they are still investigating the incident. Police are searching for the suspects.