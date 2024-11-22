Gold-plated rose commemorating 9/11 stolen from church: ‘an act of desecration’

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 22 de noviembre, 2024

New York City police reported that a man stole a gold-plated rose commemorating 9/11 that is valued at $3,000. The metal flower was located in a Midtown Catholic church.

According to the information, the subject entered St. Francis of Assisi Church on West 31st Street near Seventh Avenue around 2:30 p.m. and grabbed the rose.

The situation was denounced by the Rev. Brian Jordan, who called the event a desecration.

“This was not only a robbery, as far as I’m concerned, it’s an act of desecration,” Jordan said in remarks reported by The New York Post.

Similarly, it was learned that the church's memorial shrine is intended to honor all the lives lost on Sept. 11. Especially the Rev. Mychal Judge, who was then serving as St. Francis’ pastor.

A video was posted on social media showing the suspect walking the streets with the gold rose. The thief was described as a young man believed to be around 21 years old.

Jordan explained that it could be a "troubled man" who had been asked twice by the church security guard to leave.

"I hope and pray that this troubled man turns himself in to the police and he gets the proper psychiatric care that he needs," the priest said.