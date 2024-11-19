Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 19 de noviembre, 2024

Year by year, the Hispanic community grows in every corner of the country. From north to south and from east to west, the millions of Hispanics who land in the United States spread far and wide, although there are certain cities or states that draw a higher proportion.

The latest data from the Census Bureau revealed that more than 65 million Hispanics (19.5% of the U.S. population) reside in the country, bringing with them the culture and habits from their places of origin, as well as their native language: Spanish.

It is increasingly more frequent to hear Spanish throughout the country, in addition to being the language most chosen by students to learn in school. But it is true that there are some cities where it is more likely to be heard due to the number of Hispanics already living there or moving to start a new life.

These are the cities with the highest number of Spanish speakers in the country in their metropolitan areas.

1. Los Angeles: 5.9 million

Los AngelesFlickr/Todd Jones.

2. New York City: 5.1 million

New York City.Flickr/Pablo.

Miami: 2.8 million

Miami.Flickr/Mack Male.

4. Houston: 2.8 million

HoustonFlickr/araza123.

5. Riverside, Calif.: 2.5 million

Riverside, Calif.Flickr/April Weeks.

6. Dallas-Fort Worth: 2.3 million.

Dallas-Fort WorthFlickr/chascar.

7. Chicago: 2.2 million

ChicagoFlickr/Pedro Szekely.

8. Phoenix: 1.6 million

PhoenixFlickr/KINKISHARYO.

9. San Antonio: 1.4 million

San AntonioFlickr/Corey Leopold.

10. San Diego: 1.1 million