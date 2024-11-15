Venezuelan criminal gang Tren de Aragua spreads, causes alarm in Tennessee

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 15 de noviembre, 2024

Tren de Aragua, a violent gang originating in Venezuela, has been gaining ground in the United States due to its growing criminal activity and the Biden-Harris administration's inaction to combat it.

From apartment shootings in Aurora, Colo., to kidnappings and murders near Dallas, the gang has left a disturbing footprint. Now, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has confirmed that Tren de Aragua has a presence in every major city in that state.

Tren de Aragua in Tennessee

TBI director David Rausch warned of this growing threat during a recent budget meeting with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. According to Rausch, gang activity has increased significantly in the state over the past few months, with Tren de Aragua's presence expanding rapidly since it was first identified two years ago.

"They're back in all of our major cities," Rausch said, noting specifically that the gang operates in Memphis and Nashville. "They're conducting human trafficking operations, that's where they start. They will and have confronted the cartel head-on, and they are very violent in their efforts."

'They will not hesitate to attack their opponents in public'

One of the main concerns for authorities is the gang's involvement in human trafficking, especially of women. In addition, the violent confrontations between Tren de Aragua and Mexican cartels have begun to spill into the streets.

Rausch cited one shocking incident as an example of the gang's criminal activity: members of Tren de Aragua videotaped themselves executing a cartel member in broad daylight, shooting him 31 times and posting the video on social media. "They will not hesitate to attack their opponents in public and in broad daylight."

Rausch warned that gang members have begun to change their appearance to avoid being easily identified. The once distinguishable specific tattoos are now hidden, complicating the work of investigators.