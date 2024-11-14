Scandal in La Leche League organization: now promoting men to breastfeed

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 14 de noviembre, 2024

The British branch of La Leche League (LLLGB), a US-founded charity dedicated to helping mothers with breastfeeding, has promoted a trans policy that allows men to attend support groups so they know how to breastfeed.

This outrageous initiative is reflected in the LLLGB code, which "supports all who want to breastfeed or chestfeed in reaching their goals," regardless of their gender identity.

The LLLGB policy prompted the resignation of Miriam Main, one of its well-known members.

"Directors at the charity’s British arm have already requested that the Charity Commission intervene over the inclusivity policy, which permits biological males to seek support from the organization. This shift from following the norms of nature, which is the core of mothering through breastfeeding, to indulging the fantasies of adults, is destroying our organi[z]ation," Main wrote in her resignation letter, according to a report from The Times, who further called the organization's decision "reasonably hard to bear."

A week before Main, one of LLL's founders, American Marian Tompson, also submitted her resignation following the organization's approach to inclusivity.