Caravan of illegal immigrants that departed from Mexico on Election Day disbanded after Trump's win

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 8 de noviembre, 2024

At least 3,000 people were traveling in a caravan of illegal immigrants from Mexico on Election Day with the intention of reaching the United States. After Donald Trump's election victory, it was learned that many have decided to abandon the journey.

"When news of the president-elect's victory reached their phones, many decided to return for fear of deportation. Trump has promised to initiate a massive deportation program during his next term in the White House," explained Reuters, which spoke with several of the undocumented immigrants.

In addition, border authorities indicated that the number of illegal immigrants making up the caravan is now estimated to have been reduced to approximately 1,600 people.

"An official from Mexico's National Migration Institute told Reuters that the caravan had been reduced to fewer than 1,600 people, down from 3,000 when it left the southern city of Tapachula on Tuesday," the media outlet highlighted.

In addition, it was learned that just over 100 people requested help from authorities to return to Tapachula. It is unclear where the rest of the migrants who left the caravan were headed.

During the campaign the president made clear his intention to apply a heavy-handed policy against these migrant caravans.

"I’m going to inform [Mexico’s president] on day one or sooner that if they don’t stop this onslaught of criminals and drugs coming into our country, I’m going to immediately impose a 25% tariff on everything they send into the United States of America," Trump declared at his rally in Raleigh, N.C., in remarks reported by The New York Post.