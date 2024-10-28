"I never would have guessed it's Dwyane Wade": Social media erupts over Heat's memorial statue of their legend

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 28 de octubre, 2024

Dwyane Wade is once again making headlines, though likely not for reasons the Miami Heat had hoped. Following two days of celebration honoring the team's "greatest player in Miami HEAT history," the franchise unveiled a bronze statue at the Kaseya Center crafted by renowned sculptors Omri Amrany and Oscar Leon, the same artists behind Chicago's iconic Michael Jordan "Spirit" statue.

It didn't turn out as expected: "It must be the worst statue ever," "I would never have guessed it's Dwyane Wade,” and “That cannot be the Dwyane Wade statue” were some of the comments on social social media, where the statue became one of the most talked-about topics of the day.

"All due respect to the great Dwyane Wade, but how come our society is getting so bad at making statues?" asked MLS announcer Maximiliano Bretos. "Michelangelo was crushing this form in 15th century. Downhill since..."

Barstool Sports joked adding the statue to the milestones of the three-time NBA champion with the Heat:

The NBA Memes parody account recalled a similar episode that occurred with soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo at the airport in Madeira, where the Portuguese player was born.

The Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, who also now has a street named after him (Dwyane Wade Boulevard), was grateful: "I had so many emotions … I had a couple tears falling down a little bit. I know it’s bigger than me.” He also acknowledged that his statue will stand near Kobe Bryant's and shared his appreciation for being involved in the creation process.