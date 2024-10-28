Tulsi Gabbard: Trans intrusion in women's sports will be "radically worse" if Kamala Harris wins

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 28 de octubre, 2024

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, now a member of the Republican Party, warned that if Kamala Harris wins the election, women's sports will face an even greater intrusion by trans men, which she described as "radically worse" than the current situation.

"So this is the danger and the contrast, and one of the reasons why I am supporting President Trump in this election," said Gabbard at the women's sports forum Stand With Women in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, hosted by swimmer Riley Gaines. "Because you’ve seen what they’ve already done over the last four years under the Harris-Biden administration. Everything that we’ve seen on this issue and so many others — it will get radically worse if Kamala Harris is elected. It will get exponentially worse on every level, and it's up to us to make sure that doesn't happen."

Gaines, who had to suffer the consequences of competing against a biological man in swimming and sharing locker rooms with him, echoed Gabbard's sentiments, holding those in the White House responsible.

"If our leaders cannot find it within themselves to stand with women, then I say it’s time we elect new leaders." Riley Gaines.

Sia Liilii, captain of the University of Nevada, Reno volleyball team, also attended the forum. She and her teammates have refused to compete against San Diego State University due to the presence of a biological male on their team.

"The countless meetings that my teammates and I were [dragged] into, telling us that were not educated enough, that we didn’t know what the science is behind it, that this person was actually at a disadvantage toward us women because they were under all these drugs. I’m here today to tell those women who are forced to play against these biological males that you have a voice, so use it and be courageous, be brave, and don’t fear anything," Liilii said.

Even the UN opposes

The issue of whether trans men should be allowed to compete in women's sports has raised a wave of complaints and criticism among society, including from female athletes themselves.

This controversy has prompted organizations to speak out, including the United Nations (UN), which, in a report signed by a senior representative, strongly opposes men competing in women's sports.

"To avoid the loss of fair competition, men cannot compete in women's sports categories. The less powerful man has more strength than the more powerful woman," said Reem Alsalen, author of the report.