Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO and his boyfriend arrested on federal sex trafficking charges

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 22 de octubre, 2024

The former CEO of fashion brand Abercrombie & Fitch, Michael Jeffries, was placed under arrest Tuesday along with his partner, indicted on federal charges of sex trafficking. According to the indictment, Jeffries and his accomplice allegedly abused dozens of young male models who worked for the company.

Along with Jeffries and his partner, one more person has been arrested. Their offenses date back to December 2008 and run through approximately 2015. A source close to the indictment, quoted by CNN, says that the defendants organized sex-themed parties where these future models were supplied with drugs, alcohol and Viagra to perform sexual acts.

This is not the only accusation looming over the brand and Jeffries in relation to alleged sexual abuse. A civil lawsuit filed in New York last year accused Abercrombie & Fitch of allowing Jeffries to run a sex trafficking organization during his 22-year tenure. It alleged that Jeffries had model scouts searching for victims on the internet, and that some prospective models became victims of sex trafficking.