New Jersey hunter breaks record by bagging 770-pound black bear

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 19 de octubre, 2024

A New Jersey hunter set a state record after adding a 770-pound black bear to his trophy list. The state of New Jersey has confirmed it is the animal of its species ever hunted in the region.

The win goes to 39-year-old Brian Melvin, who was interviewed by local media in New Jersey. Melvin hunted the animal for nearly a year. He used a compound bow and considers it an honor to have been able to get this East Coast black bear.

"It never stayed in the same place for more than six months," he explained in his interview. "I would spend weeks knocking on doors and getting permits for land I thought he might be on or at least transient. Last year I recorded him with a camera. He disappeared until May of this year."

Melvin broke a record that was set on October 14, 2019, when a group of hunters in Morris County used a bow to shoot a 700-pound bear.

The first segment of the bear hunt in New Jersey began Monday and runs through Saturday. So far, 285 bears have been hunted in the state.