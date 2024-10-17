At least three people die after bridge over Strong River collapses in Mississippi

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 17 de octubre, 2024

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported that a bridge on State Route 149 over the Strong River in Simpson County has collapsed.

Authorities confirmed to WJTV that three people were killed and at least three others were injured by the incident.

"Sadly, there were fatalities as a result of the accident, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones," MDOT wrote in a brief statement.

It was also learned that a Maryland Department of Transportation inspector was at the Strong River Bridge site on state Route 149 when the bridge collapsed. It was undamaged.

The state Department of Transportation explained that the bridge has been closed to traffic since Sept. 18 as part of a replacement project and the contractor was in the process of demolishing it.