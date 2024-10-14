Voz media US Voz.us
One dead and several injured after tree fell on passenger train in New Jersey

The authorities have not revealed the name of the person who was killed. The incident is under investigation.

Aerial image of the train crash in Mansfield.YouTube/6abc Philadelphia.

Santiago Ospital

One person was killed and several others were injured when a tree fell on a passenger train in Mansfield Township, New Jersey, according to information from authorities reported by local media. The incident, under investigation, occurred after 6 a.m. Monday while the train was in motion.

The identity of the person killed has not been released. Initial reports indicate that anywhere between six to 20 people were injured. The train was carrying about 45 passengers.

The company River Line announced that service was suspended near the area due to downed trees near the tracks and was offering bus transportation instead.

