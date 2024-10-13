Wanda Smith, renowned radio presenter, dies

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 13 de octubre, 2024

Wanda Smith, renowned Atlanta radio host, died at the age of 58. Her passing occurred just one day after she celebrated her birthday.

The information was confirmed by the senior vice president and market manager of Atlanta's V-103 radio, Rick Caffey.

"Our hearts are weighing heavier today as we grieve the loss of our beloved Wanda Smith, someone who always made us smile and who was a big part of V-103 for years. We extend our deepest prayers and condolences to her family,” Caffey said in an Instagram post.

The radio station recalled that Smith joined its team in 2006. It further explained this Sunday that it will pay tribute to Smith during the Sunday Morning Praise with Larry Tinsley program.

"Wanda Smith brought so much joy and care servicing the Atlanta community. Wanda’s impact touched lives beyond making us laugh... Many times she championed efforts behind the scenes to make a difference in the lives of those who were without," said V-103.