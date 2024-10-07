Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban at six weeks gestation

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 7 de octubre, 2024

The Georgia Supreme Court reinstated an abortion ban at six weeks gestation. The court stayed a trial court decision that struck down HB 4.

"The decision goes into effect at 5 p.m. local time, meaning that most abortions will again be illegal in the state after six weeks of pregnancy after that time," explained NBC, which accessed the ruling.

The law prohibits abortions from being performed when a fetal heartbeat is detected. The rule includes exceptions for some situations, such as when a fetal anomaly is detected.

The decision, coincides with another in which the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a lower court's order that said hospitals could not be forced to perform abortions if they violated Texas law, rejecting a Biden-Harris administration initiative to overturn the measure.

These rulings come less than a month before the presidential election, in which abortion has been one of the key campaign issues after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022.