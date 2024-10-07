A new record for antisemitic attacks in the US: Hate crimes against Jews increased 200%

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 6 de octubre, 2024

The United States recorded an alarming increase in incidents against the Jewish community, with more than 10,000 cases reported since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. These incidents include assaults, insults, harassment and vandalism directed at Jewish people or their places of worship. According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which has been documenting these events for more than 40 years, this is the highest number recorded in a single year since they began counting them in 1979.

An unprecedented increase

According to the ADL report, between October 7, 2023, and September 24, 2024, incidents of harassment, vandalism and hate crimes against the Jewish community increased in the United States by more than 200% over the same period the previous year. This increase was attributed, in large part, to escalating tensions stemming from the war between Israel and Hamas.

Of the reported incidents, about 8,015 were cases of verbal or written harassment, while 1,840 incidents of vandalism and 150 physical assaults were recorded. In addition, the report notes that at least 1,200 incidents occurred on college campuses and another 2,000 at Jewish institutions.

"American Jews have not had a moment's respite," Jonathan Greenblatt, executive director of the ADL, said. "We have faced a shocking number of anti-Semitic threats and have received calls for more violence against Israelis and Jews everywhere," he added.

Escalating hate crimes

The rise in antisemitic incidents coincides with the widespread increase in hate crimes in the United States. The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, recently reported that hate crimes in 2023 reached record highs in 10 of the country's largest cities, up 16%. In this context, hate crimes against Jews reported to police in 20 major U.S. cities rose 48%, setting a new record, while crimes against Muslims jumped 51% and incidents against Arabs soared 136%.

Brian Levin, former director of the center, noted that these crimes historically tend to increase during the Jewish High Holidays and at times of conflict in the Middle East, underscoring the correlation between international tensions and the rise of hate in the country.

The rise in antisemitic incidents in the United States poses a significant challenge for law enforcement and the affected communities. As global tensions continue to impact at the local level, the country faces an urgent need to strengthen measures to combat hatred and protect vulnerable minorities in the face of rising extremism and intolerance.