Trump urges Jews to vote for him to fight antisemitism in the US and 'save' Israel from terrorism

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 19 de septiembre, 2024

Former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump came to the Israel-American Council (IAC) National Summit with a clear petition to Jewish voters: "My promise to Jewish Americans is this: With your vote, I will be your defender, your protector, and I will be the best friend Jewish Americans have ever had in the White House."

Trump, who accused his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, of failing to condemn the antisemitic movement on American college campuses, He said that Jews who support Democrats are voting "for the enemy," and warned that Israel will be exposed to existential danger if the vice president wins the election on Nov. 5.

"Kamala Harris has done absolutely nothing. She has not lifted a single finger to protect you or to protect your children," Trump said, who painted a bleak picture for Israel and warned that if Jews don't support him, he will likely lose the election.

"Do they know what the hell’s happening if I don’t win this election? The Jewish people would really have a lot to do with that if that happens, because (…) 60% of the people [are] voting for the enemy," the former president said before asserting that an eventual Harris administration would encourage terrorism in the Middle East and weaken Israel.

Specifically, Trump said that Iran would finally succeed in obtaining a nuclear weapon with Harris in the White House and that "terrorist death squads will conduct constant raids into Israeli territory from all sides, going door to door and torturing, raping, kidnapping and massacring innocent civilians… Tel Aviv and Jerusalem will become unlivable war zones, as suicide attacks grind life to a halt."

The former president went even further, suggesting that Israel could eventually disappear if she wins the vice president in November.

"I said to [IAC funder] Miriam [Adelson] today, ‘They have to go through a little tough love here today because we have to tell them the fact that Israel will not exist within two years if [Harris] becomes president,'" Trump said.

Historically, Jews, who represent only two percent of the U.S. population, are considered one of the most consistently progressive demographic groups in the country, according to The New York Times. However, there is a growing Jewish-American community that questions Biden's foreign policy toward Israel and views Kamala Harris with suspicion.

Trump, taking advantage of the antisemitic incidents on American campuses and the weak response of Democrats to condemn acts of violence against Jews in the country, used the event to warn that Harris would be the "most anti-Israel president by far," a categorization that was criticized by the Democratic campaign.

In addition to asking for the Jewish vote, Trump also referred to the events of last October 7, when the terrorist group Hamas raided Israeli lands, causing a massacre and mass rapes against Jewish citizens.

"Tonight we honor the memory of all those who lost their lives in the October 7 attacks and we pray to God that Israel will redeem those deaths with ultimate victory over those who wish to destroy it," Trump added, who then, in an emotional moment, invited to the stage the rescued hostage Andrey Kozlov and retired Israel Defense Forces General Didi Simchi, whose son died fighting Hamas terrorists.

The former president also said that should he reach the White House again, he would work hard to bring back peace in the Middle East, citing his successful record during his four years in office, where he achieved, among other things, the Abraham Accords.