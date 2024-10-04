Border Patrol agent describes how cartels control southern border: 'They've ordered us to do stuff'

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 4 de octubre, 2024

An interview with a Border Patrol agent by undercover journalist James O'Keefe for the documentary "Line in the Sand" revealed how the Biden-Harris administration is allowing serious human rights violations to take place at the southern border due to its lack of control over the immigration crisis.

In a shocking preview of the documentary, which premieres on Oct. 10, Aaron Veckey, an agent with 19 years of service, pointed out that the drug cartels are puppeteering the chaos at the border. From his post in Ajo, Ariz., he stated, "The cartels run the border down here."

Likewise, the agent detailed the harsh conditions faced by both migrants and Border Patrol agents and recounted witnessing serious human rights violations, describing a scene in which men, women and children were freezing in extremely cold temperatures under a canopy along the border.

'They have pushed us around through fear'

The agent also revealed the pressure that Border Patrol members face from cartels and Mexican [criminal] government authorities, stating, "They have pushed us through fear, through browbeating us. They've ordered us to do stuff." According to Veckey, agents are forced to pick up migrants as quickly as the cartels send them, noting that the operations are designed to perpetuate a continuous cycle of control by criminal organizations:

"If they [cartels] have a thousand bodies for us, we pick them up as fast as we push them all into this parking lot," he said.

After attempting to report the violations to the Office of Special Counsel (OSC), Veckey received a cease-and-desist letter, with an explicit order to remain silent about these incidents. However, the agent has decided to speak out publicly, stating that the truth is more important than his career or his pension: "My conscience will be clean, that's way more important than my pension."