Macklemore shouted 'f*** America' at anti-Israeli concert

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 23 de septiembre, 2024

U.S. rapper Macklemore (41) insulted the United States at the "Palestine Will Live Forever" concert, which was held Sunday at Seattle's Seward Park Amphitheater to benefit various anti-Israeli organizations, including the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which is accused of having ties to Hamas.

In a video posted on X, the singer is shown referencing the chants from the audience. "Straight up, say it. I'm not goinna stop you," he expressed. "Yes, f*** America," added the rapper, who was met with a standing ovation from the audience.

“Fuck America” says rapper Macklemore whilst standing on a stage benefitting from everything the United States has given him. Another spoilt child doing what spoilt children do, with a crowd of spoilt children cheering him on. pic.twitter.com/FkT4pSaEe3 — Hunt & Gather Reporting and Video (@HuntandGatherTV) September 22, 2024

The U.N. agency UNRWA maintains close ties with Hamas. In fact, the U.N. itself recently announced that according to the results of an investigation, it is possible that nine employees of the agency were involved in the Oct. 7 massacre, which is why it decided to fire them.

Fox News Digital reported that it contacted Macklemore representatives for comment on the matter, but they have not responded.

Macklemore's warning to Kamala Harris



In May of this year, Macklemore released an anti-Israeli song called "Hind's Hall," in support of the pro-Hamas protesters at Columbia University.

In the song, Macklemore praises the protesters and criticizes President Joe Biden. However, in the new version, released recently, the rapper mentions Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who he warns will lose the support of the key state of Michigan, home to a large Arab and Muslim community, for supporting Israel.

In one part of the song, Macklemore mentions the well-known genocidal expression "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," and despite the fact that he has an estimated net worth of $25 million, in another part he states that "capitalism killing us, that’s something we can’t afford."