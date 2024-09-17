New Yorkers face a serious increase in 911 response times, reaching the highest levels in decades

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 17 de septiembre, 2024

New York is currently experiencing a significant increase in police response times, reaching the highest levels in decades. Amid a surge in crime, residents of the Big Apple are waiting longer for assistance from law enforcement, raising concerns among both citizens and local leaders.

According to the New York Post, serious emergencies that used to receive attention within minutes now face significant delays. This problem has been attributed to multiple factors, including a decrease in the number of available officers and increasing workloads. "Officers took an average of 15 minutes and 23 seconds to respond to 911 calls about a crime in progress in fiscal year 2024, or between July 1, 2023, and last June 30, according to the annual Mayor's Management Report released by the city on Monday."

Longest wait time since 1990

The deteriorating speed of response has drawn a variety of reactions. According to the Post, "That average is nearly a minute longer than in fiscal 2023, almost 5 minutes longer than it was four years ago, and the longest since at least the 1990s, records show. Average response times were better in the last fiscal year for 911 calls reporting 'critical' crimes, such as shootings, robberies or break-ins, the report said. Police officers responded in 9 minutes and 24 seconds on average in those cases."

Local leaders and police officials are also concerned about the long-term implications of this problem. An internal NYPD source noted that "officers are overburdened and face more pressures than ever before, which inevitably delays responses." In addition, police unions have been vocal, warning that the lack of resources is directly affecting the department's ability to effectively protect the citizenry.

Defund the Police

The situation has also sparked a debate over the role that budget cuts - made by the progressive left - play in public safety. Also known as Defund the Police, officials argue that this failed move consisting of reduced funding for police in recent years has left the department without resources or officers to cope with the growing demand for services.

Undoubtedly one thing that has increased considerably is crime in the city. As noted in a statement, Council Member Lincoln Restler (Democrat), "Serious crime in New York City is up more than 30% since before covid and under Mayor Eric Adams, our city is not getting safer", "turnover and turmoil in the NYPD have undermined our public safety."