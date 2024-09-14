Dancer Michaela Mabinty DePrince dies at 29

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 14 de septiembre, 2024

Dancer Michaela Mabinty DePrince has died at the age of 29. The young woman rose to fame after graduating from high school and made history as the youngest principal dancer at the Dance Theatre of Harlem.

The information was confirmed on her Instagram account. Through a statement, the spokesman for her family explained that it was a sudden death.

"Her life was one defined by grace, purpose, and strength. Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us. She stood as a beacon of hope for many, showing that no matter the obstacles, beauty and greatness can rise from the darkest of places," the statement said.

"Though her time with us was far too brief, her brilliance and legacy will continue to shine in the hearts of all who were touched by her story, for generations to come. Love and prayers go to her chosen family, friends, and those who loved her," added.

Michaela Mabinty DePrince was born in Kenema, Sierra Leone in 1995. She was sent to an orphanage at the age of three after her parents died during the civil war. She told her story in her memoir Taking Flight: From War Orphan to Star Dancer.

"DePrince shared her inspiring journey of resilience and triumph, which has been translated into multiple languages and published in twelve countries. Her follow-up book, Ballet Dreams, further solidified her impact, extending her influence far beyond the stage," the release highlighted.