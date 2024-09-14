What are the happiest states to live in?

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 14 de septiembre, 2024

Are you happy in the state you live in? If you chose to reside in Hawaii, Maryland or New Jersey, you probably are, generally speaking.

At least that's the conclusion reached by Floridian firm WalletHub. After analyzing metrics such as physical, social and economic health as well as the sense of community citizens have on a regular basis, it determined the happiest states to live in, according to Chip Lupo, an analyst at the company, in statements reported by Fox News.

"The happiest states are those that provide above-average quality of life in a wide variety of areas, from strong state economies and high quality physical and mental health care to adequate amounts of leisure time and good weather," Lupo said.

Right after that, the expert unveiled which state was the best, which, with an overall score of 68.71, turned out to be Hawaii.

However, The Aloha State does not excel in all metrics. According to the report, it could improve in terms of labor and environment (where it ranks 31st). However, it ranks first in emotional and physical well-being and third in the community metrics. These were the reasons, along with the fact that "residents reported the highest levels of life satisfaction in the nation and the lowest rate of depression," that placed it first.

Second place in the ranking goes to Maryland while third place goes to New Jersey. These two states, WalletHub reports, achieved these spots thanks to "the supportive relationships of people and the love residents there have in their lives."

Closing out the top 10 happiest places to live, respectively, are Utah, Delaware, Minnesota, Connecticut, Idaho, Nebraska and Massachusetts.

On the flip side, the Floridian firm reported, the state in which people are the least happy is Louisiana. It is followed, in order, by Arkansas, West Virginia, Tennessee, New Mexico, Alaska, Alabama, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Kentucky.