VIDEO: Bon Jovi prevents woman from committing suicide by jumping off a bridge in Nashville

The artist was filming a video clip at the time of the event. He approached slowly and persuaded the woman back from the edge.

Alejandro Baños

Singer Jon Bon Jovi, frontman of the rock band Bon Jovistopped a woman from committing suicide by jumping off a bridge in Nashville, Tennessee, while he was shooting a video clip.

The video of the moment went viral in a few moments. The artist, known for songs like Livin' on a Prayer (1986) or It's my life (2000), slowly approached, along with one of his assistants, to where the woman was, who had already climbed over the safety rail of the bridge.

It was then that Bon Jovi leaned on the railing near the woman and began to talk calmly with her, with the aim of preventing her from jumping. Minutes later, the woman reacted and, with the help of the artist and the assistant, decided to return to safety.

