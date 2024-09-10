Authorities recover 32 missing children unharmed in Akron, Ohio

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 10 de septiembre, 2024

Efforts to recover missing children in the Cleveland-Akron area are paying off. Authorities reported that they have located 32 of those children alive thanks to what's known as "Operation Homecoming."

"Dedicated work by our Missing Child Unit along with Akron Police and the Sheriff’s Office have made an incredible impact in the safe recovery of these children. The U.S. Marshals Service will continue to dedicate its time and resources to the safe recovery of missing children in our communities throughout northern Ohio," said U.S. Marshall Pete Elliot, one of the operation's leaders.

The minors, who were located and rescued between Aug. 19 and Sept. 6, range between the ages of 13 and 18.

"I’m proud of the excellent work of my team and of our partner agencies in this very important operation. It is a great example of how collaboration makes us stronger and helps us to better serve and protect our community," said the Summit County Sheriff's Office. "The partnership and devoted work by law enforcement in this operation directly led to the safe recovery of the missing child located across the country," the Akron Police Department added.

Of the 32 minors rescued, 31 of them were in Akron and Cleveland. The other was located in Washington state, about 2,300 miles from Ohio.

Between January and September 2023, authorities reported more than 1,072 missing children in the Cleveland-Akron area. Before long, 1,020 of them were located safe and sound. Many of them had run away from home.