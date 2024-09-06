A total of 256 officers have been shot in the line of duty so far this year

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 6 de septiembre, 2024

The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) reported that so far this year (end of August 2024) 256 officers have been shot in the line of duty.

The figure reflects a 9% increase over the same period in 2022. Of the officers shot, 38 of them died (up 8% from last year). "The year with the highest number of officers shot during this date was 2023, when 271 officers were shot during the first seven months of that year," the FOP reported.

According to the order, "There have been 47 ambush attacks against law enforcement officers this year. These ambush attacks have resulted in 64 officers shot, 15 of whom were killed."

States with the most deaths

The states where there were the most officer deaths are: Texas, Florida, California, North Carolina, Illinois, Lousiana, New York and Tennessee. According to the report:

The current year's numbers are truly troubling because of how high they are. In all of last year, 378 officers were shot and 46 were killed. In 2022, 331 officers were shot and 62 culminated in fatalities. Just three years ago (2021), the figures were no better, with 346 police officers shot and 47 killed (these figures represent attacks recorded for the entire year).