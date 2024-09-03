Episodes of violence by Venezuelan gang members continue to rise, most recently in the 'sanctuary city' of Chicago

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 3 de septiembre, 2024

Violence and crime committed by illegal Venezuelan immigrants in the country, led by criminal gangs such as the Tren de Aragua, continues to increase. Following the takeover of an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado by a Spanish-speaking group, authorities recorded a similar event in Chicago, one of the country's main sanctuary cities, so called because of policies established by local administrations that favor illegal immigrants and protect them from deportation.

A gang made up of 32 armed Venezuelans broke into an apartment building in Illinois' most populous city, Libs of TikTok reported.

New York: majority of arrests are of immigrants

Up to 75% of the arrests in Manhattan involve immigrants, according to an exclusive report from the New York Post with information provided by the police. In Queens, arrests make up 60% of the total in some areas of the district.

The main crimes committed by immigrants that they are arrested for are assaults, domestic violence and robberies. Also for forgery, as stated by an anonymous police officer, and murders committed by members of the Aragua Train based in the sanctuary city of New York.

"I'd say about 75% of the arrests in Midtown Manhattan are of immigrants, mostly for robberies, assaults, domestic incidents and selling counterfeit goods."

They "laugh" when they are jailed

Another police officer asserted that immigrants are amused when they are arrested and taken behind bars because in jails in their home countries they are tortured.

"They don't mind being detained: they laugh if they are sent to Rikers. Where they come from they torture them in jail," he said.

The Aurora case

In late August, an armed criminal group took over an apartment complex in Aurora. The event occurred at The Edge at Lowry Apartments and was captured on videos that were posted on social media.

In the images, men can be seen climbing a staircase carrying weapons and can be heard speaking in Spanish.

The event prompted Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman who announced his intentions to evacuate each and every one of the buildings taken by the criminals of Tren de Aragua and other gang groups.