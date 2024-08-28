Vivek Murthy, US surgeon general, says parenthood generates dangerous levels of stress

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 28 de agosto, 2024

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy made a series of statements aimed at American parents as he pointed out this week the serious dangers of parenthood to mental health. The warning from his office, the highest on health issues in the Biden-Harris administration, highlighted the stress on mothers in particular, which severely impairs health.

Dr. Vivek Murthy, head of the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps (PHSCC), noted Wednesday how difficult parenthood is for him and others, despite considering it a blessing. Being a parent is both the "hardest and most rewarding" job he's ever had, Murthy said.

"The stresses that parents and caregivers have today are transmitted to children directly and indirectly, affecting families and communities across the United States," he added. In his briefing note this week, Murthy said 41% of parents say that most days they are so stressed they cannot function and 48% say their stress is completely overwhelming compared to other adults.

According to Murthy, today's young parents face challenges that previous generations never had. Among these, social media plays a central role. Murthy previously studied the effects of social media on Americans' mental health.

On the other hand, Murthy equated the task of caring for a child as a full-time job, a view shared in several countries in Europe, where public social security provides incentives, support and entitlements to parents.

"The work of raising a child is work, no less valuable than that involved in paid employment and of extraordinary value for its impact on the future of society," Murthy said. "Raising children is sacred work. It should matter to all of us," Murthy added. "And the health and well-being of those who care for our children should also matter to us."