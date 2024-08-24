Justin and Hailey Bieber announce the birth of their first child

Published by Juan PeñaAFP Verified by 24 de agosto, 2024

Pop star Justin Bieber announced on Friday the birth of his first child, Jack Blues, with his wife and model Hailey in a post on Instagram that quickly generated millions of reactions.

"Welcome home, Jack Blues Bieber," posted the Canadian singer alongside a photo of his son's foot, wrapped in a blanket, which received more than seven million "likes."

The celebrity couple announced in May that they were going to be parents with images of model and businesswoman Hailey, 27, caressing her pregnant belly.

Justin Bieber, 30, became a teen pop star in 2009 and is the author of major hits such as "Baby" or "Somebody to love."

His army of fans known as "Beliebers," a play on words between Bieber and the word "believe," helped him become one of the world's best-selling artists.

His fans were quick to congratulate the pair in Instagram comments, "You have to sing that song 'Baby' one more time," one user wrote.

Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, also congratulated the couple on the social network X. "I love you forever baby Jack!!!" she wrote.

Hailey Bieber, daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, has worked as a model in campaigns for major brands such as Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger.

She now manages her own brand Rhode, which sells makeup and skin care products.

The model told U.S. media outlet GQ in October that she was looking forward to being a mother and found it funny that others cared, calling motherhood "something private and intimate."

"It's something that will come when it has to come. And it's just honestly, at the end of the day, it's hilarious how much people care. Let me do what I want with my body and you can do what you want with yours," she said.