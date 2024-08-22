Tax-funded group offers housing subsidies for noncitizens only

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 22 de agosto, 2024

An organization in Oregon is reportedly offering first-time homeownership grants with a controversial requirement that sparked controversy: "Only people who are not American citizens."

The information was first made known by social media users who shared a brochure from Hacienda Community Development Corp. where this is one of the requirements to receive the $30,000 per family:

"I am appalled that the hard-earned, limited tax dollars of Oregonians are being used to prioritize home ownership for certain non-U.S. citizens," opined Republican state Rep. Real Diehl, who confirmed the reports.

Diehl noted that the state faces "a severe housing shortage" and said, "We can reverse this discrimination and bring balance to the Legislature. Vote Republican, Oregon."

The Daily Caller, which accessed internal records, claims that Hacienda CDC receives funding from an investment program established from a rule sanctioned by the Oregon Legislature in 2022. This public money is earmarked for disadvantaged groups.

According to the same report, Hacienda CDC violated a clause in the contract with the state, which states that those who suffer from two or more risk factors (such as ethnicity, lack of English proficiency or socioeconomic status) cannot be discriminated against.