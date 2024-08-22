Seven people involved in the death by asphyxiation of 53 migrants in Texas have been arrested in Guatemala

Rigoberto Miranda is the leader of the 'Los Orozcos' gang responsible for the deaths of 53 migrants in Texas in 2022. AFP

Published by Rosana Rábago SainzAFP Verified by 22 de agosto, 2024

This Wednesday, the Guatemalan police arrested seven people involved in the death by asphyxiation of 53 migrants in San Antonio, Texas.

It happened in June 2022. On June 27 of that year, authorities found the bodies of 51 people abandoned in a tractor-trailer truck on railroad tracks near the Texas town. Days later, the death toll rose to 53. All of them had died of asphyxiation, as the vehicle did not have air conditioning and the temperature in Texas was very high.

At that point, investigations began and a first person, the driver of the trailer, was arrested. Identified as Homero Zamorano Jr., he was charged with smuggling resulting in death. Also arrested was Christian Martinez on charges of conspiracy and being the one who communicated with Zamorano to determine how the migrants would be moved. Also arrested were two other men, who were not US citizens, for illegal possession of weapons.

But the investigation continued, and now Rigoberto Miranda, leader of the Los Orozcos gang, has been arrested, the Guatemalan Interior Ministry reported via a post on social network X.

Along with Miranda, six other members of the "dismantled" group were arrested, although no further details were given.

The operations also involved the Guatemalan Attorney General's Office and the Guatemalan army, and US agents from the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agency, according to the ministry.

Along with this, the Guatemalan prosecutor's office said on X that during the twelve raids "cash, telephones and vehicles" were also seized. The detainees are accused of the crimes of illicit trafficking in persons and illicit association, it said.