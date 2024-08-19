Sheriff's deputy killed in ambush in Georgia

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 18 de agosto, 2024

Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Cunningham, 30, died Saturday afternoon after an ambush at a home while responding to a domestic dispute in northwest Georgia.

When Cunningham and his partner arrived at the home, they were met with gunfire.

"Deputy Brandon Cunningham has succumbed to a gunshot wound at the emergency room over here at Paulding," Sheriff Gary Gulledge said. "Tonight, we’ve lost a hero."

The fallen officer had two children. He started working for the Paulding County Sheriff's Office four years ago. Two years ago he was part of the uniformed patrol.

It is the first time in the county's history that they have lost a deputy sheriff during an act of service, the force explained.

"Marty, the girls, and I are heartbroken by the loss of Deputy Brandon Cunningham," wrote Gov. Brian Kemp. "We ask all Georgians to join us in praying for his family, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, and their fellow law enforcement during this painful time."

A woman who had called for help to officers was also injured. She is in intensive care. She is stable for the time being.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was found dead from what authorities described as a self-inflicted wound.