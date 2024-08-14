New Zealand: Charity organization handed out candies with lethal doses of methamphetamine

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 14 de agosto, 2024

A New Zealand charity organization claimed Wednesday that candies it handed out to the public have deadly doses of methamphetamine. According to the organization, these candies were given out without knowing their actual contents.

Auckland City Mission, a foundation that helps those most in need, was alerted by one of the people who received one of its aid packages. This beneficiary claimed that the candy in the package tasted strange.

Specifically, he mentioned the white pineapple flavored candies, which were labeled with the Malaysian brand name Rinda. These, according to NBC News, had been donated to Auckland City Mission in a sealed commercial-sized package by an unidentified citizen.

As a result, the New Zealand Drug Foundation tested the candy at the facility. After testing, it stated that each of the candies tested contained about 3 grams of methamphetamine, up to 300 times the level that someone could normally take without dying.

Because of this, at least three people who consumed the candies were hospitalized but later released, the Associated Press reported, citing New Zealand authorities.

Rinda brand candy

Auckland City Mission stated that it accepts only food manufactured via industrial processes, and not from private individuals. The candy appeared as such when it was donated. The group said it was "devastated" by the incident and began contacting all potential recipients to notify them of the problem.

Ben Birks Ang, spokesman for the New Zealand Drug Foundation, told the AP that each candy had a street value of 1,000 New Zealand dollars, about $600, suggesting the donation was accidental.

Authorities point to a smuggling attempt gone wrong as a possible explanation for what happened. Meanwhile, the New Zealand Drug Foundation warned consumers to avoid Rinda brand pineapple candy.